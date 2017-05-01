Tracee Ellis Ross owns the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in stunning Comme des Garçons couture
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala. Evan Agostini/Invision

By Rose Dommu
Tracee Ellis Ross came to slay! 

The Emmy-award winning Blackish star was our early vote for red carpet fave at the 2017 Costume Institute Met Gala, arriving early to set a precedent for how you wear couture. Ross was beyond stunning in a conceptual Comme des Garçons creation. 

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala
Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The high shoulders and rigid structure of the dress are classic Rei Kawakubo, who is being honored at tonight's gala.

Ross has never walked the Met Gala red carpet before, but the TV star is hotter than ever, fresh off her Golden Globe Awards win. Ross is always a delight on any red carpet, and tonight was no different.

