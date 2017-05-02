Kylie Jenner goes nude on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet

By Rose Dommu
As anyone who has seen a Kylie Jenner lip kit or watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows, Kylie Jenner is a huge fan of nudes — when it comes to lips, that is. 

Jenner decided to stick with her favorite color palette for the 2017 Costume Institute Met Gala, wearing a shimmering nude metallic net Versace gown. 

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The sheer dress showed off Jenner's insane body, with a structured bustier underneath. The dress was futuristic mermaid chic: not exactly the sort of structured/deconstructed pieces we'd expect for an event celebrating Commes des Garçons legend Rei Kawakubo, but edgy and innovative. Jenner, who "invented wigs," sported a one-night-only blonde bob for the occasion.

Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala
Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenner arrived in Versace with Donatella Versace herself, a sure sign that the reality star is one of the evening's biggest stars, a feat for a fashion event as huge as the Met Gala. Twitter doesn't seem too keen on Jenner's look, however.

Kylie Jenner at the 2016 Met Gala.
Kylie Jenner at the 2016 Met Gala. Karwai Tang /Getty Images

Twitter has a point: Jenner loves wearing cutout gowns that show off her rocking body on the red carpet. At the 2016 Met Gala, the makeup mogul wore a barely-there Balmain gown. If you've got it, flaunt it.

