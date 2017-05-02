Kylie Jenner goes nude on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet

As anyone who has seen a Kylie Jenner lip kit or watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians knows, Kylie Jenner is a huge fan of nudes — when it comes to lips, that is.

Jenner decided to stick with her favorite color palette for the 2017 Costume Institute Met Gala, wearing a shimmering nude metallic net Versace gown.

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The sheer dress showed off Jenner's insane body, with a structured bustier underneath. The dress was futuristic mermaid chic: not exactly the sort of structured/deconstructed pieces we'd expect for an event celebrating Commes des Garçons legend Rei Kawakubo, but edgy and innovative. Jenner, who "invented wigs," sported a one-night-only blonde bob for the occasion.

Donatella Versace and Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenner arrived in Versace with Donatella Versace herself, a sure sign that the reality star is one of the evening's biggest stars, a feat for a fashion event as huge as the Met Gala. Twitter doesn't seem too keen on Jenner's look, however.

kylie jenner looks bad srry — Daddy (@Kiiiwwwaaa) May 1, 2017

I feel like Kylie Jenner feels like she has to wear a well known over-priced brand to any event she goes to. — rosemary (@Rolocolen) May 1, 2017

kylie jenner wears the same ass outfit every year to the met gala boring ass. — shelb (@shelbseb) May 1, 2017

Kylie Jenner at the 2016 Met Gala. Karwai Tang /Getty Images

Twitter has a point: Jenner loves wearing cutout gowns that show off her rocking body on the red carpet. At the 2016 Met Gala, the makeup mogul wore a barely-there Balmain gown. If you've got it, flaunt it.