In her first appearance since accidentally announcing her pregnancy, Serena Williams showed up at the Met Gala serving a flawlessly elegant look in a satin aqua gown and slicked back hair.

Serena Williams at the 2017 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

And she walked the red carpet with her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Of course, Twitter was thrilled with the look — and their first look at her belly.

Now if only Beyoncé would show up...