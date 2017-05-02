We had an artist live-paint all the best looks from the 2017 Met Gala

The Met Gala has long been home to some of fashion's most outrageous ensembles. It's where celebrities are allowed to take risks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't.
Regardless, the gala is about appreciating fashion as we do art, and no year illustrated this better than this year, 2017, because it was all about Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons, a label whose clothes look like art already.
To celebrate this red carpet in all its glory — fabulous and questionable — Mic asked fashion illustrator James Skarbek of @jimmyillustrated to live-paint some of our favorite celebrities as they arrived at the Met Gala, just like he did last year.
The results? Stunning, really.
Katy Perry in Maison Margiela by John Galliano
Kylie Jenner in Atelier Versace
Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme des Garçons
Thandie Newton in Monse
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren
Zoë Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta
Cara Delevingne in Chanel
Jennifer Lopez in Valentino
Rami Malek in Dior
Solange in Thom Browne
Rihanna in Comme des Garçons
Below you can check out Skarbek live-painting each of the looks: