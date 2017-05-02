We had an artist live-paint all the best looks from the 2017 Met Gala

The Met Gala has long been home to some of fashion's most outrageous ensembles. It's where celebrities are allowed to take risks. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't.

Regardless, the gala is about appreciating fashion as we do art, and no year illustrated this better than this year, 2017, because it was all about Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçons, a label whose clothes look like art already.

To celebrate this red carpet in all its glory — fabulous and questionable — Mic asked fashion illustrator James Skarbek of @jimmyillustrated to live-paint some of our favorite celebrities as they arrived at the Met Gala, just like he did last year.

The results? Stunning, really.

Katy Perry at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner in Atelier Versace

Kylie Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross in Comme des Garçons

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Thandie Newton in Monse

Thandie Newton at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren

Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta

Zoë Kravtiz at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne in Chanel

Cara Delevingne at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in Valentino

Jennifer Lopez at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Rami Malek in Dior

Rami Malek at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Solange in Thom Browne

Solange at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Rihanna in Comme des Garçons

Rihanna at the 2017 Met Gala James Skarbek/Mic/Getty Images

Below you can check out Skarbek live-painting each of the looks: