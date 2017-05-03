Crowdfunding campaign aims to unseat virulently sexist state representative

Claire Everhart, a woman based in Washington, D.C., is determined to unseat New Hampshire representative and virulent misogynist Robert Fisher in 2018.

Last month, the Daily Beast unmasked Fisher as the founder of The Red Pill, a subreddit for men's rights activists and pick-up artists to join together in their hatred of women.

Fisher, who reportedly goes by Pk_atheist on the site, has made comments mocking women's "subpar intelligence" and decrying the feminist movement for stripping men — particularly fathers and husbands — of their rights.

"The only risk a woman has for leaving her husband is if she's too old and ugly to hook another guy," Fisher wrote in 2012, according to the Daily Beast. "But even then, the amount of money she can get from her ex-husband is almost criminal."

The worst of his comments, though, was posted in 2008, when Fisher argued that rape isn't an "absolute bad."

"I'm going to say it — rape isn't an absolute bad, because the rapist I think probably likes it a lot," Fisher wrote at the time. "I think he'd say it's quite good, really."

Everhart's heard enough. This week, she launched a campaign on Crowdpac to crowdfund a future female candidate's campaign against Fisher in the midterm elections.

"Pledge today to help us recruit a strong woman to run against him," she wrote on the site. "We are done having misogynists like Robert Fisher in office."

Gov. Chris Sununu joins officials calling for "Red Pill" creator's (a Republican NH state rep) resignation https://t.co/6uc56gvWgr

Fisher is also losing his colleagues' support in light of the Daily Beast's revelations.

According to the Union Leader, Gov. Chris Sununu and other members of the state legislature are calling for Fisher's immediate resignation.

"I would hope that voters in his district would do the right thing and not return him to Concord, but in the meantime, he should realize that he's really put the New Hampshire House in an awful light," House Speaker Shawn Jasper told the local outlet. "The only decent thing he could do now would be to resign."

Fisher, however, has said he has no intention of stepping down from his post, maintaining that the comments reported on by the Daily Beast were taken out of context.

"I'm not interested in letting manufactured moral outrage over some out-of-context non-quotes dictate whether I'm going to do my job in Concord," he told the Leader in a follow-up piece.

Amanda Grady Sexton, director of public policy for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, argued that, in this case, the "out of context" excuse simply doesn't apply.

"It's notable that Rep. Fisher still hasn't taken responsibility for his words and actions," Sexton told the Leader. "He created a massive online forum dedicated to degrading girls and women — you simply can't take that 'out of context.'"