Persona 5 may have only released in April, but it's already providing players with a healthy selection of DLC to choose from. Atlus has given players the chance to dress their Persona 5 party members up as students at Gekkoukan High School from Persona 3 and Yasogami High School from Persona 4 already, and now it's time to add another popular Atlus title to the mix, and one that you may not expect.

Players can add costumes from Catherine, the quirky puzzler with dark secrets. If you're itching to outfit the Phantom Thieves with familiar clothing from the world of Catherine, you've got your chance as of today.

Persona 5 DLC: Catherine DLC availability and content

The 'Catherine' DLC set in action Persona Central

The Persona 5: Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set is available now via the PlayStation Store for both PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game.

The Catherine costume set outfits your Persona 5 characters in the same clothing worn by the main players in the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 title from 2011. It'll run you $6.99 for seven costumes, a "Nightmare" battle theme and battle jingle, and the set-specific accessory "Lamb's Pillow." The set will cost you $6.99.

If you're interested in outfitting the Phantom Thieves with costumes from other games in the Shin Megami Tensei series, you can purchase plenty of other additional sets as well. Catherine isn't considered a part of the main Shin Megami Tensei series, but it's still part of the macrocosm.

If you dig what the Catherine DLC is laying down, consider trying the game out as well!

