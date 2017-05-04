The Diablo 3 Necromancer beta has been available to fans for a short time, and Blizzard is eager to answer all the questions that have arisen. That's why the team at Blizzard, namely Senior Game Designer Travis Day and Lead VFX Artist Julian Love, held a special Necromancer Q&A on May 3 to field some of these questions in a live stream.

The broadcast has obviously concluded by now, but DiabloFans has a recap of the stream with plenty of pertinent information related to the Necromancer's debut. We've got some of the most important points here from the Diablo 3 Necromancer Q&A to tide you over until the official release when the class is available outside of beta play.

Diablo 3 Necromancer Q&A: Important points

During the Necromancer Q&A, Blizzard fielded several different questions about the upcoming final release of the hotly-anticipated class. While it's currently in beta, there are still additional questions people have about the Necromancer that they wanted to ensure had answers.

Some pertinent info from the Q&A includes the following:

- Two character slots, two stash tabs, a pennant, banner, pet, wings, and a portrait frame will be included with the Necromancer pack.

- There will be four class sets, and set dungeons.

- The majority of the Necro kit will be physical, with two other minor damage types - Cold and Poison.

- Xbox and PC will not share the Necromancer DLC. You will need to purchase both separately.

- The team didn't go into designing the Necromancer with 2-3-4 person rifts in mind. They just went with what you would expect to find from the Necromancer. Curses, pets, blood, and bone! They want it to be flexible.

- Next Tuesday, all of the new legendary items should be available to play with.

- All of the two minute cooldown skills will be made to feel really powerful. But [we] wanted to leave it open at the moment, just to see how they all interact with sets and legendary items.

- There are 1100+ monsters in the game right now, and it was one of the challenges to making Revive work.

- While it would be interesting to revive your allies, there are no current plans to implement it.

- There will be no Iron Golem from Diablo 2. Would have been a big challenge, taken player interaction away from gameplay, and would have had players focused on items instead. Just didn't feel like a good fit.



This should be enough juicy info to tide fans over until the Necromancer finally rises in Diablo 3 proper. Happy gaming!

