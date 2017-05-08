Attack ads hit Republicans who voted for Trumpcare: "How could you do this to us?"

Two dozen vulnerable House Republicans who voted for the American Health Care Act were hit with devastating attack ads in their districts on Monday. The ad asks each member, "How could you do this to us?" after laying out the possible negative consequences of the bill.

One of the members targeted is Rep. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), whose district voted for Hillary Clinton by a five-point margin in 2016.

"Congresswoman McSally just voted for a disastrous health care repeal bill opposed by the American Medical Association, AARP and the American Cancer Society," the ad says. "McSally voted to raise your costs and cut coverage for millions, to let insurance companies to deny affordable coverage for cancer treatment and maternity care and charge five times more for people over 50."

"McSally voted yes even though the bill makes coverage completely unaffordable to people with pre-existing conditions," the ad goes on. "Congresswoman McSally, how could you do this to us?"

The ads, which target 24 GOP lawmakers in competitively drawn districts for the 2018 midterm elections, are backed by more than $500,000 from the health care advocacy group Save My Care. The spots will run on television and online through the week, when House lawmakers are home for a district work period.

The other members hit by the ads are: Reps. Don Young of Alaska, Jeff Denham of California, David Valadao of California, Steve Knight of California, Mimi Walters of California, Darrell Issa of California, Brian Mast of Florida, Carlos Curbelo of Florida, David Young of Iowa, Peter Roskam of Illinois, Bruce Poliquin of Maine, Tim Walberg of Michigan, Jason Lewis of Minnesota, Erik Paulsen of Minnesota, Don Bacon of Nebraska, Tom MacArthur of New Jersey, Mark Amodei of Nevada, Lee Zeldin of New York, John Faso of New York, Elise Stefanik of New York, Pete Sessions of Texas, Scott Taylor of Virginia and Dave Brat of Virginia.

Democrats hope to make the AHCA — which polls show is desperately unpopular — stick to GOP House lawmakers in the 2018 midterm elections.