Sen. Dianne Feinstein isn't happy about the all-male group of senators working on the AHCA

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein isn't letting her male colleagues off the hook for their role in dismantling the Affordable Care Act.

In an interview on Meet the Press, Feinstein called out the 13 male senators who will take on the monumental task of completely rewriting the GOP health care plan the House passed on Thursday. Zero women will be involved in the process.

"I don't know what the 13 white men, when you have five Republican women who are excluded from that, that these 13 men are supposed to sit down and put something together," Feinstein said on Sunday.

In addition to effectively defunding Planned Parenthood, an amendment in President Donald Trump's American Health Care Act would give states the right to waive protections for pre-existing conditions, which could include everything from pregnancy to health complications resulting from rape.

Some critics pointed out that, coincidentally, the overwhelmingly male group of Republican legislators who drafted the bill neglected to include listing erectile dysfunction among the AHCA's pre-existing conditions.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Dianne Feinstein

When asked to reckon with the gender skew of the Senate committee working on the AHCA's rewrite, a GOP aide had no defense except to say that the party wouldn't be getting involved in "the games of identity politics."

"We'll work with any member of any background who wants to pass a health reform bill that will reduce premiums and take away the burdens that Obamacare inflicted," the unnamed aide told CNN on Friday.

"To reduce this to gender, race or geography misses the most important point of the diverse segments of the conference the group represents on policy — from members who support Medicaid expansion, to those who opposed it, to those who have called for long-term full repeal," the aide continued.

This cop-out doesn't seem like it'll cut it for Feinstein.

"Women's health is a big part of this," she said, "and women are a majority of the population and their health interests deserve to be contemplated in any reform."