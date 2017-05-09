An interview with Terry Gross it wasn't. On Friday, model Kendall Jenner, fresh off a particularly bad April that doesn't show signs of immediate rebound, sat down with her friend Mario Testino for a brief ten-minute interview on his podcast "On the Sofa With..."

Past guests for the famed photographer have included models Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne as well as designer Michael Kors, so Jenner's appearance seemed par for the course.

But rather than address any of her recent controversies, discuss the ongoing issue of diversity in fashion, or get her thoughts on Caitlyn Jenner's new book, which spends a great deal of time bashing her mother, they spent the interview looking at old photos of Jenner, none of which we could see.

Valery Hache/Getty Images Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Mario Testino, Jourdan Dunn and Karlie Kloss

The biggest takeaway from the interview: Kendall Jenner may be the most boring among her family — which isn't necessarily a bad thing. The other big takeaway will undoubtedly be this head-scratching quote: "I don't get to be hot very often." This coming from a woman who wore couture lingerie to the Met Gala earlier in May and has entire articles dedicated to her "most memorable nearly-naked moments."

But enough about that, below are the seven biggest and most boring quotes from her interview with Testino, during which time Jenner reveals nothing particularly revealing or interesting about her life as one of the most recognized faces in fashion — and perhaps the world.

On her love of modeling:

"I love being transformed because everyone always wants to make me myself, because not only am I a model but I also have a name too, I guess. So people get confused."

On how she met Justin Bieber:

"We all lived in the same community, so we were neighbors."

On how she became friends with Gigi Hadid:

"Gigi and I started hanging out when we started working a lot."

On her friendship with Bella Hadid:

"Bella and I were really close friends in high school, like hung out every day."

On looking at some old pictures of herself, ones we cannot see, it being a podcast and all:

"Oh, I love these pictures. ... I love these because they're very natural. They're very L.A."

On her V Magazine

"I don't get to be hot very often and it's fun. ... I love going sexual because I never really do it."

On a photo we cannot see that she apparently wants:

"Oh my gosh, what? I want this photo. It's great. You have to send it to me."

Did he end up sending her the photo? We may well never know. The suspense is killing us.