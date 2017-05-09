Donald Trump's campaign website deletes everything from before January 2017

On Monday, sleuthing reporters found President Donald Trump's campaign website disappeared his now infamous pledge to ban Muslim immigrants to the United States.

But it turns out that it wasn't just the Muslim ban statement that went AWOL from Trump's campaign website: Every statement prior to January 2017 has disappeared from Trump's campaign website.

Gone, too, are the statements, announcements, endorsements and ads from the campaign — including Trump's plan to combat the opioid crisis.

The deletion of the entire 2016 campaign archive was part of a re-launch of the Trump campaign's website, according to Michael Glassner, the executive director of Trump's campaign, said in a statement.

"The new website will present fact-based information about the president's policy positions and achievements since he took office," Glassner said.

Still, despite the Trump campaign's best efforts to delete the content, the internet is forever.

Much of the deleted content can be found via the Wayback Machine or Google's cache feature, including the Muslim ban statement that's dogged Trump's attempts to ban immigrants from six majority-Muslim countries via executive order.

May 9, 2017 11:48 a.m.: This article has been updated.