This is the richest person born in your birth year

If you took the total net worth of the richest working-aged adults born every year from 1917 to 1996 and added them all together, you'd have about $1.4 trillion, or 2% of the world's gross domestic product. That's according to Money, which cross-referenced billionaire data from Forbes, Bloomberg, and Wealth X to build a list of the most affluent people by birth year.

To identify the pool of richest young adults, Mic restricted the list to individuals under age 40. Most were billionaires, and about half came into money via a family fortune. In the larger list, both technology founders and heirs who inherited wealth dominated, particularly for those born in the late 1950s or after. Earlier than that? Rich folks derived their fortunes from various industries, like textiles and real estate.

In general, building a fortune takes a while, and two of the birth years on the below list — 1992 and 1994 — didn't produce a billionaire at all. But in general, many of the names are recognizable, like Facebook cofounders Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin.

Fun fact: The richest person under age 30 is a fairly new billionaire. That would be Hugh Grosvenor, who became Duke of Westminster in 2016. You can check out Money's full rankings here.

1977: Alejandro Santo Domingo

Net worth: $4.7 billion

Domingo is a Colombian-American billionaire who made his fortune by inheriting a stake in SABMiller.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images A Harvard graduate, Domingo got married in 2016.

1978: Garrett Camp

Net worth: $6.3 billion

Camp is a cofounder of Uber.

1979: Sean Parker

Net worth: $2.6 billion

The Napster founder went on to become an early investor and president of Facebook.

1980: Marie Besnier Beauvalot

Net worth: $4 billion

Beauvalot became a partial owner of Lactalis, a multinational dairy products corporation, via an inheritance.

1981: Yang Huiyan

Net worth: $9 billion

Yang inherited a real estate fortune.

1982: Eduardo Saverin

Net worth: $7.9 billion

Saverin is the cofounder of Facebook.

1983: Nate Blecharczyk

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Blecharczyk is the cofounder of Airbnb.

1984: Mark Zuckerberg

Net worth: $56 billion

Zuckerberg is the cofounder and CEO of Facebook.

Noah Berger/AP Zuckerberg's Facebook stake has made him the world's richest person under 40.

1985: Julio Mario Santo Domingo III

Net worth: $2.1 billion

New York City DJ Domingo also inherited a stake in SABMiller along with his uncle, Alejandro Santo Domingo.

1986: Lukas Walton

Net worth: $11.3 billion

Walton inherited wealth from his father, heir to the Walmart empire.

1987: Wang Han

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Wang owns a stake in China's Juneyao Airlines.

1988: Patrick Collison

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Collison is the Irish cofounder of Stripe, a payment processing company.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Patrick Collison (left) with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

1989: Bobby Murphy

Net worth: $4 billion

Murphy is the cofounder of Snap, the company behind Snapchat.

1990: Evan Spiegel

Net worth: $4 billion

Spiegel is the founder and CEO of Snap.

1991: Hugh Grosvenor

Net worth: $12.9 billion

Grosvenor — the richest person under 30, according to BBC — inherited his wealth as the Duke of Westminster.

1992: Frances Bean Cobain

Net worth: $0.1 billion

The Kurt Cobain heiress was an "honorable mention" on the list, since no one born in 1992 has yet reached billionaire status.

1993: Gustav Magnar Witzoe

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Witzoe inherited nearly half of Salmar ASA, one of Norway's largest fishing firms.

1994: Justin Bieber

Net worth: $0.2 billion

Like Cobain in 1992, Bieber earns an honorable mention on the list, as the data Money reviewed lists no billionaires for 1994.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Bieber isn't a billionaire yet, but his $200 million fortune is the largest for someone born in 1994.

1995: Katharina Andresen

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Andresen, who currently attends college in Amsterdam, inherited partial ownership of the investment company Ferd.

1996: Alexandra Andresen

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Andresen is Katharina Andresen's sister and also inherited a stake in the family business.

