Report: Comey asked for more money for the Trump-Russia investigation days before firing

By Emily C. Singer
Former FBI Director James Comey asked for a "significant increase" in resources for his bureau's investigation into Russia's meddling in the U.S. election, days before President Donald Trump unceremoniously fired Comey Tuesday evening, the New York Times reported Wednesday.

According to the Times' report, Comey made the request last week in a meeting with deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein, whose letter Trump used to justify Comey's ouster.

The Department of Justice denied the report.

On Tuesday, the Times reported that Trump had asked Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to "build a case" for firing Comey a week ago, raising yet more questions about the timing and reasoning behind the director's dismissal.

On Wednesday, when reporters in the Oval Office asked Trump to expand on his reasoning for firing Comey, Trump simply told them it was because Comey "wasn't doing a good job."

