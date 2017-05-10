The Splatoon 2 release date is fast-approaching, and Nintendo has more to bring players — but not in the way of new weapons or additional levels. New Splatoon 2 details bring players the latest threads from Tataki Kensaki, an in-game clothing brand that's wigging us out, man.

Splatoon 2 Tataki Kensaki: New fashion puts a damper on the series bright colors

The original Splatoon is known for its bright colors and vibrant landscape. All that comes to a stop thanks to the Tataki Kensaki clothing line. Players will be able to indulge in the brand's gothic, black-and-white clothing. Here's how they'll look:

@SplatoonJP/Twitter 'Splatoon' gets some new clothing

The news broke on Splatoon's official Twitter account. According to the game's Twitter (translation via Google Translate):

"Tataki Kensaki" is their name brand designers. Mainly with monotone, simple yet innovative building design are accepted to urban youth, who is treated in numerous shops. To launch another note gear in collaboration with other brands, such as topical's popularity.

In a later tweet, the Japanese Splatoon account noted how (again, translated via Google Translate) the Tataki Kensaki clothing has attracted the attention of folks through signage in Hikaru square — A fair response to seeing something that was once so full of color turn straight-up monochrome.

Nintendo calls it Tataki Kensaki; we call it a nightmare. Let's pray that Splatoon's inklings don't spray black-and-white ink in these clothes.

