Following in the foosteps of Kim Kardashian Wests's KIMOJI, Blac Chyna's ChyMoji, Amber Rose's MuvaMoji and Joanne the Scammer's Scamoji, comes the mother of all celeb emoji packs: Lady Gaga's own GagaMoji.

On Thursday, in partnership with Snaps, Lady Gaga is releasing 52 animated stickers and GIFs for iMessage — and before you even ask: Yes, they include Gaga flying through space with rainbow boots (as seen during the Super Bowl) and, yes, they include a "Yaaas Gaga" sticker. Obviously.

Lady Gaga's GagaMoji Snaps Media

Check out a first look at some of the GIFs and stickers included in the pack below:

Keep your eyes peeled for even more. According to Snaps, Gaga can update new content whenever she’d like. And if her Instagram presence is any indicator, expect regular, without-warning updates.

The stickers are available now for download on iOS for $1.99.