Lady Gaga's releases GagaMoji — here's your first look at Mother Monster's iOS stickers & GIFs
Lady Gaga's GagaMoji Snap Media

Lady Gaga's releases GagaMoji — here's your first look at Mother Monster's iOS stickers & GIFs

By Evan Ross Katz
 | 

Following in the foosteps of Kim Kardashian Wests's KIMOJI, Blac Chyna's ChyMoji, Amber Rose's MuvaMoji and Joanne the Scammer's Scamoji, comes the mother of all celeb emoji packs: Lady Gaga's own GagaMoji.

On Thursday, in partnership with Snaps, Lady Gaga is releasing 52 animated stickers and GIFs for iMessage — and before you even ask: Yes, they include Gaga flying through space with rainbow boots (as seen during the Super Bowl) and, yes, they include a "Yaaas Gaga" sticker. Obviously.

Lady Gaga's GagaMoji
Lady Gaga's GagaMoji Snaps Media

Check out a first look at some of the GIFs and stickers included in the pack below:

Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagagmoji
Lady Gaga's Gagagmoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji
Lady Gaga's Gagamoji

Keep your eyes peeled for even more. According to Snaps, Gaga can update new content whenever she’d like. And if her Instagram presence is any indicator, expect regular, without-warning updates.

The stickers are available now for download on iOS for $1.99. 

Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

Desmond Is Amazing at New York Fashion Week

Feb. 26, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage