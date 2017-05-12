Trump's tax returns saga has birthed the "with few exceptions" meme

According to President Donald Trump's lawyers, Trump received no income from Russia in the past 10 years — "with few exceptions," the Associated Press reported Friday.

Trump's lawyers provided no proof of their assertion, but said Trump earned money from hosting the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow in 2013, as well as $95 million from a Russian billionaire who purchased a Trump property in 2008.

The absurdity contained within the "with few exceptions" admission predictably blew up on Twitter.

Republicans themselves became the meme's preferred target.

"Republicans will protect people with pre-existing conditions, with few exceptions," the Huffington Post's Matt Fuller tweeted. It's a reference to the House's passage of the American Health Care Act, which allows states to opt out of cost protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

Twitter also hit members of Trump's administration with the meme.

One user tweeted a picture of White House press secretary Sean Spicer with the caption, "I have never hidden in bushes. Period. #withfewexceptions." It was a nod to Spicer's clarification that he congregated with staffers "among" the bushes — not "in the bushes" — on Tuesday night, after the White House announced Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was next, with a user tweeting "Betsy DeVos is beloved by students everywhere #withfewexceptions" — an acknowledgement of DeVos getting savagely booed while delivering a commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black institution in Florida.

Trump got his turn, too, with the Boston Globe's Matt Viser tweeting "Donald Trump has never had to file for bankruptcy, with a few exceptions." Trump has filed for bankruptcy six times.

Then there were the existing memes that got the #withfewexceptions treatment, including the cartoon of a dog sitting in a burning room with a speech bubble declaring, "This is fine — with few exceptions."

The meme even gave some a new scope through which to view the results of November's presidential election.

"All of my 2016 electoral predictions were correct, with few exceptions," user @EsotericCD tweeted.