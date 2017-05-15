President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen wanted to tell the world how proud he is of his daughter, Samantha Blake Cohen. And so he did what any proud father would do: He tweeted out a photo of her in lingerie.

"So proud of my Ivy League daughter ... brains and beauty channeling her Edie Sedgwick," Cohen wrote, linking out to Samantha's Instagram account, where the photo of her in a bra and tights was originally shared.

Twitter users saw nothing normal in Cohen's apparent expression of fatherly pride, calling him out for objectifying his own daughter.

"Yep, she's gorgeous," one Twitter user wrote, "however most fathers don't share lingerie pics of their daughters on social media, Mr. Creepypants."

Another Twitter user couldn't help but see a familiar pattern among Trump and his cohorts. Trump, of course, faced sizable backlash for the way he talked about and interacted with daughter Ivanka Trump, one example being the time he gave Howard Stern permission to refer to Ivanka as a "piece of ass."

"Most fathers don't post lingerie shots of their daughters," wrote @akaProfessorCha. "I guess Trump must be rubbing off on you."

Cohen responded by calling the Twitter user a "hater," adding, "Beauty and brains you a-hole! It's a modeling shot remake from an old Edie Sedgwick photo."

But Cohen's retort didn't do much to quell others' concerns.

"POTUS wants to date his daughter, the VP calls his wife 'mother,' and DJT's attorney posts spank-bank material of his daughter," wrote @Bonibrat.

To this, Cohen replied, "Jealous?"

Jealous? Probably not. Concerned? Yes.