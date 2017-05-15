With Injustice 2's release on May 16, fans of the franchise are prepping for the game's midnight release. But just because a store has Injustice 2 on the release date doesn't mean they'll be open at midnight selling the game.

Here's how you can play Injustice 2 as early as possible.

Injustice 2 midnight release locations: Will GameStop be open late?

While your local GameStop may not be open at midnight to sell you the game, they may be willing to sell you the game early, instead.

Comic Book cites Reddit in stating that the game will be available at 9 p.m. at many GameStops on Monday, the day before the game releases. You'll want to call the GameStop locations nearest you to see if they're taking part in the local 9 p.m. early release of the game.

A representative from GameStop confirms that the game will be available to buy on May 15 at 9 p.m. local time.

Injustice 2 midnight release locations: How to play at midnight

One of the best ways to ensure that you're able to play as soon as possible is with a digital copy of Injustice 2. If you bought your digital copy from GameStop, you'll be able to download on release day starting at 9:00 a.m. Central, according to the retailer. Downloading the game right from Sony and Microsoft's digital storefronts will let you play right on release day as well, though at diffrent times. Sony will let you play right at midnight, with Microsoft's official release at 6 a.m.

May 15, 2017 12:17 p.m. ET: This story has been updated.

