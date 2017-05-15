Lego Marvel Superheroes became an almost universally beloved game in the Lego gaming universe. It's been four years since we've had anything new from the Superheroes franchise — until now. On Monday morning, the official Lego Marvel Video Game Facebook and Twitter accounts posted snippets from the official announcement trailer.

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 : Full trailer release date, characters and more

The official full-length trailer will be released May 23, but based on the brief clip and the game's key art, we'll be seeing Baby Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Spider Gwen and even World War Hulk.

Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 has big shoes to fill, but we're excited to get more information. Keep checking Mic for additional details as they become available.

