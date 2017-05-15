Injustice 2 brings a larger roster of characters than the franchise's first game. NetherRealm Studios brought 28 base fighters, one pre-order character and three downloadable content characters to the table for the game's premiere — in addition to the vast amount of characters from the DC Comics universe.

You can find the complete launch roster of Injustice 2 below. If you don't see your favorite DC character on the list, don't worry. There are more DLC characters scheduled for the Injustice 2 roster in the near future.

Injustice 2 roster: Base game characters

These characters are all included in the base game and are available to everyone who purchases Injustice 2.

Aquaman

Atrocitus

Bane

Batman

Black Adam

Black Canary

Blue Beetle

Brainiac

Captain Cold

Catwoman

Cheetah

Cyborg

Deadshot

Doctor Fate

Firestorm

Flash

Gorilla Grodd

Green Arrow

Green Lantern

Harley Quinn

Joker

Poison Ivy

Robin

Scarecrow

Supergirl

Superman

Swamp Thing

Wonder Woman

Injustice 2 roster: Pre-order bonus character

Those who pre-ordered the game will receive a redemption code to unlock a bonus character.

Darkseid

Injustice 2 roster: DLC characters

These three characters come in the Fighter Pack 1 DLC for Injustice 2.

Red Hood

Starfire

Sub-Zero

