'Injustice 2' Roster: Full character list of every base, pre-order and DLC fighter
Jason Faulkner/Mic

By Jason Faulkner
 | 

Injustice 2 brings a larger roster of characters than the franchise's first game. NetherRealm Studios brought 28 base fighters, one pre-order character and three downloadable content characters to the table for the game's premiere — in addition to the vast amount of characters from the DC Comics universe.

You can find the complete launch roster of Injustice 2 below. If you don't see your favorite DC character on the list, don't worry. There are more DLC characters scheduled for the Injustice 2 roster in the near future.

Injustice 2 roster: Base game characters

These characters are all included in the base game and are available to everyone who purchases Injustice 2.

Aquaman

Source: IGN/YouTube

Atrocitus

Source: IGN/YouTube

Bane

Source: IGN/YouTube

Batman

Source: IGN/YouTube

Black Adam

Source: IGN/YouTube

Black Canary

Source: IGN/YouTube

Blue Beetle

Source: IGN/YouTube

Brainiac

Source: IGN/YouTube

Captain Cold

Source: IGN/YouTube

Catwoman

Source: IGN/YouTube

Cheetah

Source: IGN/YouTube

Cyborg

Source: IGN/YouTube

Deadshot

Source: IGN/YouTube

Doctor Fate

Source: IGN/YouTube

Firestorm

Source: IGN/YouTube

Flash

Source: IGN/YouTube

Gorilla Grodd

Source: IGN/YouTube

Green Arrow

Source: IGN/YouTube

Green Lantern

Source: IGN/YouTube

Harley Quinn

Source: IGN/YouTube

Joker

Source: IGN/YouTube

Poison Ivy

Source: IGN/YouTube

Robin

Source: IGN/YouTube

Scarecrow

Source: IGN/YouTube

Supergirl

Source: IGN/YouTube

Superman

Source: IGN/YouTube

Swamp Thing

Source: IGN/YouTube

Wonder Woman

Source: IGN/YouTube

Injustice 2 roster: Pre-order bonus character

Those who pre-ordered the game will receive a redemption code to unlock a bonus character.

Darkseid

Source: IGN/YouTube

Injustice 2 roster: DLC characters

These three characters come in the Fighter Pack 1 DLC for Injustice 2.

Red Hood

Source: IGN/YouTube

Starfire

Source: IGN/YouTube

Sub-Zero

Source: IGN/YouTube

News
May 2, 2017

