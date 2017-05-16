Blocking is pretty important in fighting games because otherwise you'll just get beat up. Blocking is imperative to success in Injustice 2, and it might not come as naturally as you think.

Let's get blocking in Injustice 2

According to Heavy, to block you simply hold back on the analog stick that you used to move. For example, if your enemy is on your right, you'll tilt the analog stick left.

IGN/YouTube Learn to block and don't end up like Atrocitus.

This might be odd for some players, especially if you're not used to this specific combat system. If you're accustomed to games like Mortal Kombat or Street Fighter, it'll take some getting used to. Spend some time in story mode before you take on any human players, just to give yourself some time to really acclimate to this unique control structure.

