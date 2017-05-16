Harvest Moon — or Story of Seasons, these days — has long been a beloved franchise. Its 20-year journey from the Super Nintendo has seen every single Nintendo console since 1997, including its handhelds.

With the Nintendo Switch at the forefront of gaming consciousness these days, the hybrid console is a natural new home for Natsume's adorable farming simulator. And on Tuesday, we got confirmation from the publisher that we're going to be getting a new Harvest Moon.

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope will debut at E3 2017

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, the latest installment in the Harvest Moon franchise, begins with a shipwreck. Your character's search for a fresh start is cut short after their ship is destroyed by a rather nasty storm. They "drift into a small harbor town," which has also been torn apart by said storm.

Your purpose is to help rebuild the town, plant food for harvest and raise livestock, as well as repair the town's lighthouse.

"Harvest Moon: Light of Hope will set itself apart from other Harvest Moon titles with its depth, including a robust story and clear-cut goals," Hiro Maekawa, president & CEO of Natsume, said. "We set out to create a SNES-style nostalgic game with deep and meaningful characters and events."

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope is going to be a playable demo at this year's E3 in June. According to Natsume's press release, "The title will be playable on both Switch and PC in the Natsume booth at E3 2017 in South Hall, Booth 2047."

There's no release date set for Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, but there will likely be more information released around E3.

