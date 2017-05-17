Eloquii taps five plus-size bloggers for their first-ever swim campaign

Summer is almost here, and that means an influx of swimsuit campaigns tailored to the "perfect bikini body" — even though there is no such thing. Thankfully, plus-size clothing brand Eloquii is attempting to combat a market saturated with one-size models with its first swim campaign, featuring models of different sizes and body shapes.

The campaign, which launched on May 17, features five of Instagram's most popular plus-size fashion bloggers: Essie Golden, Kelly Augustine, Alex LaRosa, Alex Michael May and Ashby Vose.

Eloquii Eloquii's first swim campaign

Eloquii Alex Michael May and Kelly Augustine model Eloquii swimsuits.

"The women we chose represent not only diversity of shape and size, but are also dear friends of the brand who we knew were especially excited about our swim launch," Jodi Arnold, the vice president of design and creative direction at Eloquii, told Mic. "We love how unique their styles are and wanted to represent that in this collection and campaign."

Eloquii Ashby Vose and Alex LaRosa model Eloquii swimsuits.

Eloquii is known for its effort to move fashion forward, bringing inclusive (and stylish!) apparel to women sizes 14 to 28. The company lives up to its mission statement once again with its latest swimwear collection, which features sexy, fashionable swimsuits in plus sizes.

Arnold says this collection captures the brand's details and signatures, like a great fit and colorful patterns. Oh, and there are some pretty sexy one-piece swimsuits with intricate cutouts!

Eloquii Kelly Augustine models an Eloquii swimsuit.

Eloquii Essie Golden models an Eloquii bikini.

The company launched its first swimsuit line in April. Pieces from the collection are priced between $54.90 and $119.90 and can be purchased from Eloquii's online shop. There are currently 43 adorable pieces total.

"As with our fashion, we want women to feel like themselves — and that shouldn't stop with the beach or pool," Arnold said.

Eloquii Alex LaRosa models an Eloquii one-piece.

Eloquii Alex Michael May models an Eloquii swimsuit.

Eloquii Ashby Vose models an Eloquii swimsuit.

As if this collection wasn't already cute enough, Rebel Wilson was spotted in Mexico wearing a black and white one-piece from the brand's collection.

To learn more about the collection, check out Eloquii's site.