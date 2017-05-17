Solange penned a beautiful love letter to her young, black self

Solange is on the cover of Teen Vogue, and instead of the typical profile, she's written a letter to her younger self: an ode to where she's been and where she's hoping to go next.

Here's an excerpt:

Because you have your mama's blood, you are fiercely independent and outgoing. you've been starting petitions, building tree houses, and starting clubs since as long as you can remember.

sometimes in the midst of juggling all this, you put a lot of pressure on yourself and often crash and burn. you shut down. you go into your room, lock the door, put on music, and you do not move for 8 hours straight. it will feel like the heaviest and bleakest darkness you can possibly feel, and when you ask everyone to leave you alone and let you be, what you really want to say is "i want you here" and "i need help."

Solange has become a voice of her generation in recent months with the release of her 2016 album, A Seat at the Table. The project became a musical soundtrack for the political uncertainty of being black in America, and was also a feminist anthem. She's emerged recently out of the shadow of big sis Beyoncé; A Seat at the Table become a Billboard No. 1 album in 2016.

