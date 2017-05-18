Sean Spicer's days of on-camera press briefings may be behind him, report says

White House press secretary Sean Spicer's daily press briefings have become must-watch daytime television — even sparking a recurring role for Melissa McCarthy on Saturday Night Live, mocking his combative relationship with the media.

But Spicer's daily briefing may not be long for the airwaves. Politico reported Thursday that President Donald Trump is considering "scaling back" Spicer's public-facing role.

According to Politico's report, Spicer's is not expected to give his daily on-camera briefing after Trump's nine-day foreign trip, which begins Friday.

Instead, Spicer will step into an unspecified "senior role" while deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will handle the public-facing briefings, Politico reported.

Reports have swirled for days that Trump has been thinking of shaking up the White House press staff in the wake of multiple controversies plaguing the White House.

Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle fueled the flames of a shake-up in the White House's communications shop on Tuesday, when she told the Mercury News that she was in talks with the White House to take Spicer's job.