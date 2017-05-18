Injustice 2 is out and players are enjoying their favorite DC Universe characters and the seamless, cinematic-focused gameplay. However, not everyone is so thrilled: Injustice 2 still hasn't announced for PC, and right now, it's not looking good.

DC Entertainment/YouTube Fans will probably have to pick up a controller if they want to enjoy 'Injustice 2.'

Injustice 2 PC release date: It's probably not going to happen

Although there've been many existing articles written on the subject, it doesn't look like NetherRealm Studios or Warner Brothers Games will be making an announcement anytime soon.

Despite there clearly being an audience for the game on PC — and the fact the first Injustice was PC — it looks like the developers have decided to take a different direction with Injustice 2.

