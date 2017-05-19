From Winnie Harlow to Elle Fanning, the Cannes red carpet has been something to behold
From Winnie Harlow to Elle Fanning, the Cannes red carpet has been something to behold

By Rachel Lubitz
We're just two days into the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and the red carpet is already a sight to behold. Model Winnie Harlow in that blue! Julianne Moore in that red! Susan Sarandon in that green velvet! Naomie Harris in that rainbow sherbet concoction from heaven

It's almost been too much beauty to take. 

In honor of all that, we decided to round up some of the most gloriously dressed at Cannes so far. With more than a week of the festival to go, we're expecting even greater things to come. 

Here are the best-dressed people at the Cannes thus far: 

Winnie Harlow in Zuhair Murad

Winnie Harlow at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Winnie Harlow at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Like... how?

Winnie Harlow at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Winnie Harlow at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Julianne Moore in Givenchy

Julianne Moore at CannesSource: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Julianne Moore at Cannes  Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Julianne Moore at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Julianne Moore at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Julianne Moore in Chanel 

Julianne Moore (right) at CannesSource: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Julianne Moore (right) at Cannes  Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Susan Sarandon in Alberta Ferretti 

Susan Sarandon at CannesSource: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Susan Sarandon at Cannes  Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Susan Sarandon at CannesSource: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images
Susan Sarandon at Cannes  Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Vivienne Westwood 

Elle Fanning at CannesSource: Francois Durand/Getty Images
Elle Fanning at Cannes  Francois Durand/Getty Images
Elle Fanning at CannesSource: Thibault Camus/AP
Elle Fanning at Cannes  Thibault Camus/AP

Naomie Harris in Gucci 

Naomie Harris at CannesSource: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Naomie Harris at Cannes  Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Naomie Harris at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Naomie Harris at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Bella Hadid in Alexandre Vauthier

Bella Hadid at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Bella Hadid at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Fan Bingbing in Elie Saab 

Fan Bingbing at CannesSource: Thibault Camus/AP
Fan Bingbing at Cannes  Thibault Camus/AP
Fan Bingbing at CannesSource: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fan Bingbing at Cannes  Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Robin Wright in Saint Laurent 

Robin Wright at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Robin Wright at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Robin Wright in Michelle Mason

Robin Wright at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Robin Wright at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Jessica Chastain in Alexander McQueen 

Jessica Chastain at CannesSource: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain at Cannes  Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain at CannesSource: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain at Cannes  Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Uma Thurman in Atelier Versace 

Uma Thurman at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Uma Thurman at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton 

Michelle Williams at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Michelle Williams at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent 

Charlotte Gainsbourg at CannesSource: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Charlotte Gainsbourg at Cannes  Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Marion Cotillard in Jean Paul Gaultier 

Marion Cotillard at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Marion Cotillard at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP

Adriana Lima in Naeem Khan 

Adriana Lima at CannesSource: Arthur Mola/AP
Adriana Lima at Cannes  Arthur Mola/AP
