From Winnie Harlow to Elle Fanning, the Cannes red carpet has been something to behold

We're just two days into the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and the red carpet is already a sight to behold. Model Winnie Harlow in that blue! Julianne Moore in that red! Susan Sarandon in that green velvet! Naomie Harris in that rainbow sherbet concoction from heaven!
It's almost been too much beauty to take.
In honor of all that, we decided to round up some of the most gloriously dressed at Cannes so far. With more than a week of the festival to go, we're expecting even greater things to come.
Here are the best-dressed people at the Cannes thus far:
Winnie Harlow in Zuhair Murad
Like... how?