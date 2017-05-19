Watch Hillary Clinton practice how to duck a Donald Trump hug in debate prep

It turns out, it's not just former FBI Director James Comey who was disgusted by the thought of hugging Donald Trump.

Philippe Reines, a top Clinton campaign aide who played Trump during Clinton's debate prep, posted a clip of a prep session in which Clinton practices greeting Trump on stage.

In the clip, Reines — as Trump — goes in for a hug. Clinton instead goes for a high five, and then has to run away as Reines' Trump chases her down for a hug.

"Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice," Reines tweeted below the clip.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Comey was "disgusted" by an attempt by Trump to hug him during an event at the White House.

Comey reportedly wore a blue suit to try and camouflage himself into the drapes, in the hopes Trump wouldn't see him and call him over for a handshake.

But Trump did spot him, and an awkward handshake turned into an awkward half-hug and cheek kiss.

"Comey said that as he was walking across the room he was determined that there wasn't going to be a hug," Comey's longtime friend, Benjamin Wittes, told the Times.

"It was bad enough there was going to be a handshake," Wittes added. "And Comey has long arms so Comey said he preemptively reached out for a handshake and grabbed the president's hand. But Trump pulled him into an embrace and Comey didn't reciprocate. If you look at the video, it's one person shaking hands and another hugging."

Perhaps Clinton should teach a master class.