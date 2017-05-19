If you're a hardcore Destiny fan, you probably had just one question on your mind after watching that Destiny 2 gameplay reveal on Thursday: When can I play?

Good news: Bungie announced that it will host a beta testing period before the game comes out. Here's what you need to know.

Destiny 2 Beta: How do I sign up?

According to Bungie's website, the only way to get access to the Destiny 2 beta is by pre-ordering a copy of the game.

If you've already pre-ordered your copy digitally through the PS4 or Xbox One marketplaces, you'll automatically receive beta access once it's available.

However, if you pre-ordered your copy at a retailer and received a beta code, you'll have to go to Bungie.net/redeem and follow the instructions there.

Destiny 2 Beta: When does it start?

Bungie has not announced when the beta will start. Destiny 2 comes out Sept. 8, so the beta will likely run this summer.

