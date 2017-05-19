Report: The Trump-Russia probe is now investigating a possible cover-up

The investigation into potential ties between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign is now looking into a possible cover-up, according to McClatchy.

Citing unnamed members of Congress who attended a briefing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, McClatchy reported that a probe into a potential cover-up began after assertions by former FBI Director James Comey allegedly accused President Donald Trump of asking Comey to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The report does not say who the cover-up probe will target.

The news of a potential cover-up investigation came just hours after the Washington Post reported that an official currently working in the Trump administration who is close to the president is a "significant person of interest" in the investigation.

These two revelations taken together likely spell trouble for a president who has gone to great lengths to argue that he, personally, is not currently under FBI investigation.