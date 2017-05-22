Fire Emblem Echoes was just released, and with it, a new set of amiibo. In fact, you can only purchase the new Alm and Celica amiibo together in a set.

Just like with other Nintendo games, amiibo provide you with special content that can only be accessed through the figures.

Fire Emblem Echoes amiibo: Here's what you get

From the official Nintendo site, we can see specifically what the Alm and Celica amiibo unlock within the game:

Each figure unlocks a special dungeon where players can battle bosses and collect in-game items.



Players can save the current strength of Alm or Celica in the game to the corresponding amiibo figure.



During combat, players can sacrifice a portion of Alm or Celica's health in order to summon a computer-controlled illusory hero that will act as a temporary ally for a single turn.



Nintendo Unlike other amiibo, Alm and Celica are sold together exclusively.

The amiibo for other Fire Emblem characters will also work in the game, so if you have a Marth or Corrin amiibo lying around, make sure to grab it for a bit of extra help in battle.

