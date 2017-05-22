'Far Cry 5' Trailer: New clip shows rural Montana setting, teases worldwide reveal
YouTube

'Far Cry 5' Trailer: New clip shows rural Montana setting, teases worldwide reveal

By Tim Mulkerin
 | 

It looks like we'll be heading to fictional Hope County, Montana, for Far Cry 5, according to a very brief teaser trailer the Ubisoft account posted to YouTube. 

The trailer doesn't offer too many details — instead, it's mostly a tone piece that sets the stage for whatever deranged, bloody antics players are likely to encounter. It does, however, tease that there will be an actual reveal of Far Cry 5 on Friday.

The full trailer is embedded below.

Far Cry 5 teaser trailer

Source: YouTube/Ubisoft US

Mic will keep you updated as more information on Far Cry 5 becomes available.


More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, including our list of video games that made fun of their players, a personal essay about dealing with anxiety through Breath of the Wild, a look at the racist and sexist experiences in esports and a plea for better character customization options for black characters.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

“From Black Boy With Love”

News
May 2, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage