Red Dead Redemption 2 has just been delayed until spring of 2018, according to Rockstar Games. So, If you were hoping to chase off some ruffians — that's a thing cowboys say, right? — this year, you're going to have to wait.
"We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready," Rockstar's press release said. "We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer."
As a consolation to fans who were hoping to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in its original release window of fall 2017, Rockstar shared a few new screenshots, which we've embedded below.
