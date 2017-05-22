Red Dead Redemption 2 has just been delayed until spring of 2018, according to Rockstar Games. So, If you were hoping to chase off some ruffians — that's a thing cowboys say, right? — this year, you're going to have to wait.

"We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready," Rockstar's press release said. "We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer."

As a consolation to fans who were hoping to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in its original release window of fall 2017, Rockstar shared a few new screenshots, which we've embedded below.

Rockstar Games 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

