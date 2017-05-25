Xbox Game Pass makes its debut today, at least for some Xbox One owners. If you're an Xbox Live Gold subscriber, you can access a free 14-day trial of Game Pass right now. Those who don't subscribe to Gold will have to wait until June 1, but after that date can take part in a 14-day trial as well.

Xbox Game Pass Price: What will it cost?

The Xbox One Game Pass itself will cost $9.99 a month. This flat rate will grant you access to all the games that are available on the service. However, there is a bit of a hidden cost. Just like any other Xbox One or Xbox 360 games, you'll need to pick up Xbox Live Gold if you want to play online, which retails for $9.99 a month or $59.99 a year.

If you happen to be a T-Mobile customer, you get a little extra free time with the Xbox Game Pass. In addition to the 14-day free trial that everyone will have access to, T-Mobile has sent out a message stating that they'd be sending out one-month subscription codes for the service to customers sometime in June.

Xbox Game Pass Games: What titles are available at launch?

Some of the featured games available with Xbox Game Pass Xbox

Microsoft's new Xbox Game Pass is a lot like Netflix in the way it works. It will initially launch with over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. Each month a handful of games will be added, and some will be removed. If a game expires off the service and you want to keep playing, Microsoft has stated that subscribers to the Xbox One Game Pass will receive exclusive discounts for purchasing games outright.

Xbox Game Pass List: Xbox One titles available at launch

The following Xbox One games are available right now on the Game Pass service:

•Blood Bowl 2 •The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 •Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons •D4: Darks Dreams Don't Die •Defense Grid 2 •Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition •Electronic Super Joy •Farming Simulator 15 •Gears of War: Ultimate Edition •The Golf Club •Halo 5: Guardians •Halo: Spartan Assault •IDARB •JumpJet Rex •Knight Squad •Kyub •Layers of Fear •Lumo •Mad Max •Massive Chalice •Max: The Curse of Brotherhood •Mega Coin Squad •Mega Man Legacy Collection •NBA 2K16 •OlliOlli •Payday 2: Crimewave Edition •Pumped BMX+ •Resident Evil 0 •Roundabout •Saints Row IV: Re-elected •ScreamRide •Shantae and the Pirate's Curse •Steredenn •Strider •Sunset Overdrive •Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings •Super Time Force •The Swapper •Terraria •WWE 2K16

Xbox Game Pass List: Xbox 360 titles available at launch

These Xbox 360 games are available right now on the Game Pass service:

•A Kingdom for Keflings •A World of Keflings •Age of Booty •Alex Kidd & Co. (Sega Vintage Collection) •Banjo-Kazooie •Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts •Banjo-Tooie •Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2 •BioShock •BioShock 2 •BioShock Infinite •Borderlands •Bound by Flame •Braid •Capcom Arcade Cabinet •CastleStorm •Comic Jumper •Comix Zone •Dark Void •De Blob 2 •Defense Grid •Dig Dug •Double Dragon Neon •Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara •Fable III •Final Fight: Double Impact •Flock •Galaga Legions DX •Gears of War •Gears of War 2 •Gears of War 3 •Gears of War: Judgment •Golden Axe (Sega Vintage Collection) •Grid 2 •Hexic 2 •IDARB •Iron Brigade •Jetpac Refuelled •Joe Danger: Special Edition •Joe Danger 2: The Movie •Joy Ride Turbo •Kameo •King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match •Lego Batman: The Video Game •The Maw •Metal Slug 3 •Monday Night Combat •Ms. Splosion Man •MX vs. ATV Reflex •N+ •Neo Geo Battle Coliseum •Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising •Pac-Man CE DX+ •Pac-Man Museum •Perfect Dark Zero •Sacred 3 •Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space •Sam & Max: Save The World •Samurai Shodown II •SoulCalibur •SoulCalibur II HD •Spelunky •Splosion Man •Stacking •Streets of Rage (Sega Vintage Collection) •Tekken Tag Tournament 2 •Toy Soldiers •Toy Soldiers: Cold War •Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown •Viva Pinata •Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise •XCOM: Enemy Within

Xbox Game Pass: Is it worth it?

Whether the new Game Pass service for Xbox One is "worth it" is entirely subjective. However, for $9.99 a month, you get a lot more bang for your buck than you do with PS Now or EA/Origin Access. Microsoft is giving a generous trial period, so you have nothing to lose by giving the service a try and seeing if it's the right fit for you.

