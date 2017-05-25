How to recover your old 'Clash of Clans' account and village

If you're ready to get back into Clash of Clans and check out the latest update but you're having trouble retrieving your old account, don't worry. We're here to help you recover your village so you'll be mining gems in no time.

If your phone is bricked, or if you — like us — didn't want to connect your Clash of Clans account to Game Center or Google+, your village may have disappeared. Thankfully, there's a way to recover your village in the event it goes poof, and we've got the insight on how to do it.

How to get your old Clash of Clans account back: Multiple options

According to the Clash of Clans Wikia, if your village wasn't linked to Game Center or Google+, there's a simple way you can request it to be restored. Whether you're on Android or iPhone, all you'll have to do is follow these steps.

iPhone

1. Open the Clash of Clans application.

2. Open the Settings page.

3. Select Help and Support.

4. Select Report an Issue.

5. Select Other Problem.

Android

1. Open the Clash of Clans application.

2. Go to Game Settings.

3. Connect to a Google+ account so you can link your old village.

4. Find the Help and Support tab in the Game Settings menu.

5. Select Report an Issue.

6. Select Other Problem.

If that doesn't work, you can also email Supercell support directly at clashofclans.feedback@supercell.net for iPhone or clashofclans.android@supercell.net for Android. They'll need the details from your new village, along with the following information about your old one:

• The name of your old village

• The name of the clan your village is part of

• The town hall level of said village

• The date and time of the last time you played this village.

If you're playing on a new village while waiting for Supercell to get back to you, don't upgrade your town hall past level four — according to the Wikia, this causes problems with the recovery procedure. It's also suggested you don't delete the game's pre-populated data. It takes about two to four weeks to hear back after emailing Supercell directly, but that's not terribly long given how many gems you've probably sunk into your town by now.

