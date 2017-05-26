Rev your credit card engine and get ready to shop! The Memorial Day "unofficial kickoff to summer" means massive deals on everything from clothing to appliances, so assess your needs and get ready to hunt for bargains.

Been looking for a new mattress? Perfect timing! But with so many steals and deals this weekend it may be tempting to purchase something just because it’s an amazing deal — not because you need it. Avoid that.

Buying items just for the sake of getting something on the cheap can ultimately push you toward spending more money, as Kit Yarrow, a psychology professor at Golden Gate University, wrote in Psychology Today. With myriad sales barking from TV, radio and print, shoppers need to resist feeling the bargain FOMO and focus on saving instead of spending money.

"Getting a coveted item is blissful," Yarrow wrote. "Getting a discount is also blissful. Getting both at the same time is harder. A simple shift of focus and bit of planning and is all it takes to master the ability to consistently make that truly great discounted purchase."

In short: Create a checklist of items you need to purchase — but were waiting on for a sale. Some of the savings you’ll discover over the long holiday weekend can help you keep more cash in your account. Here are some of the best deals Mic could find.

Gadgets and electronics

You can get up to 70% select items, via CBS News.

Home stuff and appliances

Typical summertime appliances and furniture on sale this weekend include up to 30% off patio furniture and accessories, up to 40% off with appliance special buys, plus a free select tool or battery with the purchase of a drill/driver kit and more.

Offering a variety of savings on grills, outdoor patio furniture, storage sheds and more. Receive free shipping for online orders using MyLowe's membership — registration is free.

Don’t miss getting up to 60% off top brand mattresses this weekend. Plus earn up to 40% off appliances, up to 50% off patio furniture and an extra 10% off patio furniture, outdoor decor and grills for online only orders using code 10SEARS. Score 30% off all dining sets, small kitchen appliances and fitness equipment too.

Plenty of online deals include snagging an additional 25% off your order of $100 or more using code 7GOSAVE or saving 20% off your order when you use your JCPenney credit card online. Also, slash up to 55% off furniture and mattresses (get 30% off that order using your JCPenney credit card).

Apparel

Score 25% off site-wide using code SUMMER25.

Almost everything this weekend is 25% off online through May 29. Prices are slashed for jackets, hoodies, shirts and more. Make the deal even sweeter by earning gift cards when you sign up for Columbia’s Greater Rewards program.

Save up to 50% on items through May 31 on clothing, footwear, camping, fishing and boating items. Top cited deals include 20% off men and women’s Keen Exclusives and up to 40% off Imeon sleeping bags.

Get ready for the 48-hour flash sale offering 50% off all accessories online using code GIVEME50. Earn 40% off in the Sale Lounge using code TAKE40. Snag $50 bucks when you refer a friend who makes a purchase.

Banana Republic’s "forever summer" sale means you get 40% off your purchase with no Banana Republic merchandise exclusions. Use code BRSUMMER during check out to see your deal. Sale runs through May 30.

Hot sales through May 25, which include a price drop on women's ribbed T-shirts, men's denim shorts and men's swim active shorts.

Old Navy is a big fan of Memorial Day and is offering 50% off on all tees, tanks, shorts and swimwear this holiday weekend. Plus, take an additional 10% off everything — no exclusions.

Big online-only savings this holiday weekend as you can earn up to 50% off everything and score an additional 20% off your purchase using the code MORE.

Check out an even longer list via Glamour.

Major retailers

Save up to a whopping 60% during "The Memorial Day Big Brown Bag Sale." Plus loyalists receive a $50 reward card for every $200 spent. Use code BIGBAG at checkout. Swimwear is discounted up to 35% and home savings are up to 70%.

Hot Memorial Day sale this weekend at Target. Get up to 30% off patio, home and furniture updates, plus save an extra 10% using code SPRING. Plus 20% off kitchen appliances and Char-Broil & Stok grills, along with big savings on apparel and beauty essentials.

Big Memorial Day furniture and mattress sale through May 29, plus $10 and under on tops and tees for the entire family and $20 and under on select styles of swimwear.

Memorial Day deals include up to 40% off appliances, deals on Samsung and GoPro along with deals on TVs and home entertainment.

Earn 25% to 70% off clearance items, up to 40% off women’s swimwear, 50% off men’s dress shirts, 30% plus an additional 10% off select kitchen appliances and more. Free shipping on select orders $49 or more and score an extra 20% off select items using code SUNNY . The limited time specials are good through May 27, however the Macy’s Memorial Day sale runs through May 29.

Save up to 40% off now through June 4 during Nordstrom's "Half Yearly Sale." Prices are slashed across the board, with discounts on some items even steeper. Take advantage of free shipping and free returns too.

Sign up for The Payoff — your weekly crash course on how to live your best financial life. Additionally, for all your burning money questions, check out Mic’s credit, savings, career, investing and health care hubs for more information — that pays off.