The newest Clash of Clans update brings several new units and structures for the brand new Builder Base. One of these structures is the Crusher, a giant stone that repeatedly slams into the ground.

Clash of Clans Crusher: Use it to destroy ground units

The Crusher is simple, but devastatingly effective. Unlocked at Builder Hall level 3, it's a giant stone that wallops the ground beneath it, doing ridiculous amounts of damage to any ground units nearby. It does 500 damage at level 1 and goes all the way up to 976 damage at level 8.

Take a look at what it can do to a powerful ground unit.

Of course, it's absolutely useless against air or ranged units. You'll have to be smart about where you place it to make sure it can't be immediately negated by a smart opponent. Still, the Crusher is worth having around regardless of its weaknesses.

