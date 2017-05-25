Playing Clash of Clans, like many other mobile games, comes down to whether you value your time or your money more. Although the Gem Mine allows you to collect one of the game's currencies at a rate that could be charitably described as "glacial," you'll have to shell out real world money on micro transactions to accumulate them in any significant capacity.

Much like with other über-popular games like Pokémon Go, there are lots of cheats and hacks that promise you an easier time as you make your way through the game. But should you use them? Ultimately it's up to you, but our advice is to steer clear.

Clash of Clans Hacks and Cheats: These promise gems, but lead to losing your account

There's no shortage of hacks and downloads you can find that promise to ease the disconnect between your wallet and your free time where Supercell's mobile game is concerned — and chief among them is a website bluntly called Clash of Clans Hacks. This application in particular promises that it doesn't require a jailbreak or Cydia — the same application you need to download the Pokémon Go++ hack — and guarantees that it's 100% undetectable and safe.

However, a look at the website's disclaimer page reveals that above all else, they're concerned with covering their own digital asses. The disclaimer clearly states:

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of www.clashofclanhacks.com.

Pretty standard stuff for a disclaimer, but it should give you pause about using it. A disclaimer like this means that even if it's touted as being 100% safe and untraceable (which the site never verifies), you're going to be on your own with a locked account if things go badly.

Other hack sites like Hackzoid have an entire section at the bottom of the Clash of Clans cheats site devoted to "expert testimonies" from sites like IGN and GameSpot, but their hyperlinks only take you to those sites' front page, not an article where these quotes might be found. A cursory Google search doesn't reveal them either, so it's probably safe to assume these aren't actual testimonies from Jared Petty and Chris Pereira.

It's safe to assume this probably isn't a real quote from Chris Pereira of GameSpot. Mic

If you're at all familiar with the Clash of Clans YouTube channel as well, there are no shortage of comments alleging that you can get tons of gems and other items extremely easily. According to YouTube user Galadon Gaming these are traps for unwary players and can lead to your account getting hacked:

If you don't want to get your account hacked or banned, you should steer clear of cheats like these. If you don't agree with Supercell's use of microtransactions in Clash of Clans, it might just be better for you to find a different game to play. No sense in risking your cybersecurity for a few ill-gotten gems.

