Killing Jason in the Friday the 13th movies was nigh impossible, but in the game, it's a bit less strenuous. Those playing as counselors will be relieved to know how to kill Jason, though it isn't apparent how to do it at first. To kill Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game, you'll have to coordinate with your fellow counselors to pull off a sequence of events. If you manage to perform each task correctly, you'll kill Jason and win the current match of Friday the 13th: The Game. Each surviving counselor will also receive a good amount of bonus XP.

Killing Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game

There are easier ways to survive a match in Friday the 13th: The Game than killing Jason when playing as a counselor. Escaping via the car or boat are the most feasible, but not necessarily the most rewarding. Killing Jason instantly wins the match for the counselors, and the bonus XP can help you level up much faster than simply running away.

'Friday the 13th: The Game' features the macabre shrine to Pamela Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th Part II,' which is where you'll find the sweater. mudx0rz/YouTube

If you're determined to kill Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game, you'll need to meet a few conditions before you can begin. Before you start, make sure at least one counselor on your team is female. Killing Jason is easiest to pull off if you have a group of people you know and can communicate well with. It takes coordination between each counselor to accomplish each objective.

When starting the match, a female counselor needs to head to Jason's cabin. Within, you'll be able to find Jason's mother's sweater. Only a female counselor can wear the sweater, and once you have it, you can begin moving in for the kill.

Friday the 13th: The Game: Get Tommy Jarvis

While the female counselor is getting the sweater, one counselor should be distracting Jason. The objective is to buy time to get the sweater and to eventually get killed. Once a counselor either dies or escapes, you should call them back using the big CB radio. They'll re-enter the game as Tommy Jarvis, who is the only one that can deal a deathblow to Jason.

Tommy Jarvis is the only character that can finish off Jason Gun Media/YouTube

If you spawn as Tommy, you should collect as many weapons as possible, preferably axes and machetes, as well as the other shotgun laying around the level. When you're geared up, you should attack Jason with everything you've got, starting with the shotguns. Eventually, you'll knock off Jason's mask.

Once the mask falls to the ground, have Tommy Jarvis pick it up. Now the female counselor with Jason's mother's sweater can move in close and activate the sweater using the button prompt on the right. When the sweater is activated, Jason will begin winding up to attack the female counselor, but he'll freeze up at the last moment.

When Jason is frozen, another counselor should attack Jason with a powerful weapon to stun him. Once he's stunned, the player controlling Tommy Jarvis should interact with Jason. This will deliver the final blow, and you'll have completed the process for killing Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game.

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, including our list of video games that made fun of their players, a personal essay about dealing with anxiety through Breath of the Wild, a look at the racist and sexist experiences in esports and a plea for better character customization options for black characters.