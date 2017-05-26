Pokémon: Magikarp Jump is a game about becoming the very best by caring for one of the weakest Pokémon imaginable: the humble Magikarp. Although it's not explicitly stated in the game, there's a way to get Magikarp's decidedly not useless evolution, Gyarados, if you're willing to mess around a little bit.

We'll show you how to do it below.

Magikarp Jump Gyarados: You'd better get tapping

It's pretty simple if you want to evolve your Magikarp into Gyarados. According to the Nostalgic Duo on YouTube, the first thing you'll have to do is tap your Magikarp when it's in your pond — a lot.

Once you do that enough, you'll get an announcement that your Magikarp's Everstone has broken. For anyone not familiar with the Pokémon series, an Everstone is an item your Pokémon can hold that prevents its evolution.

Now that you've taken off the limiters on your Magikarp, it's time to release full power. And by "full power" we mean that you need to get that floppy fish to level 20. At this point, you'll get an announcement that something is happening to your Magikarp. It'll evolve into a Gyarados. You'll get an event completion, "Adios, Gyarados!" which will net you 10 diamonds.

Unfortunately, Gyarados can't compete in the Magikarp Jump competition, so Mayor Karp will come by and tell you its time to bid your new, fanged friend farewell. You'll have to start all over again, but you'll know that somewhere out there in the world, there's a giant, furious dragon menacing seafarers — and you put it out there.

And it's the little moments that count, you know?

More gaming news and updates

Check out the latest from Mic, including our list of video games that made fun of their players, a personal essay about dealing with anxiety through Breath of the Wild, a look at the racist and sexist experiences in esports and a plea for better character customization options for black characters.