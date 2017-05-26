Blizzard could be working on a brand new mobile game — if a recent job listing is believed to be true. Touch Arcade recently dug up said listing that made vague mention of mobile games in the job description, but it didn't mention a specific game at that time. Touch Arcade reports again that a new job description has gone live at Blizzard's Irvine location that reads largely like a mobile game position.

The new job opening looks like it's for a visual effects artist who would create visual effects for an "unannounced project for mobile." Further, the FX artist would work on creating real-time effects in the "game," as the job listing describes. So this isn't some sort of companion app or anything like it, as the posting repeatedly mentions the word "game" specifically.

There's one other important tidbit in the listing as well: a requirement that the artist who ends up being hired is passionate about "exploring new ideas in mobile gaming" as well as "creating imagery synonymous with the Warcraft IP." This is the most interesting part of the listing, especially for longtime Warcraft fans out there.

Blizzard Entertainment is looking for a talented FX artist to help us create exciting visual effects for an unannounced project for mobile.



You'll develop real time effects from concept to implementation and work to maintain a consistent aesthetic across all of the effects in the game. Effects are integrated into every aspect of mobile games and this position will give you the opportunity to flex your creative muscles in combat, interface and a variety of other features. The ideal candidate has a firm grasp of color, texture, shape and timing as relates to FX and demonstrates an ability to sketch and story board to convey design ideas.

If you're ready to tackle the challenge of helping realize the next epic Blizzard title, we want to hear from you!



Requirements



Experience with creating consistently charming, eye-catching, real-time effects (FX) using Photoshop, Maya, and in-game FX systems with 3+ years experience and at least 1 shipped title

Must be familiar with creating FX in the Unity game engine

Skilled in developing effects that work across a wide range of mobile platforms (looks great on the newest phones but still holds up on a variety of mobile devices)

Superior eye for lighting, value, color, details and the ability to use them in creating beautiful visual effects that support gameplay

Self-motivation, excellent communications skills and able to work within a small team

Positive attitude and able to receive and provide objective feedback

Passion for creating imagery synonymous with the Warcraft IP



Pluses



Experience creating real-time, in-game VFX for mobile platforms

Previous game production experience

A passion for exploring new ideas in mobile gaming











Could this mean a Hearthstone-like adventure for mobile gamers based on Warcraft lore and games? What could Blizzard be planning? Hopefully we'll learn more in the months to come, as this is the kind of juicy information that really fires the rumor mill up.

