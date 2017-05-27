Far Cry 5 was extensively detailed yesterday, and unlike some developers, Ubisoft gave a release date and preorder info right out of the gate. You can preorder the Far Cry 5's deluxe and gold editions right now, along with the standard version of the game. If you're looking to purchase on Xbox One, you can somehow already preload the title, even though the release date isn't until February 27.

Far Cry 5 Preorder: What comes with the deluxe and complete edition?

The Doomsday Prepper Pack comes with the preorder of any version of 'Far Cry 5' and gives you all this tacky orange stuff. Ubisoft

As usual, the base model of Far Cry 5 is the standard edition, which retails for $59.99. The standard edition won't usually come with any extras, but if you preorder it (or any of the other versions), you'll get the Doomsday Prepper Pack, which gives you some bonus skins and consumables.

The Deluxe Edition at least gives you some cool guns. Ubisoft

If you want to go that extra mile and up the ante on your Far Cry 5 experience, you can get the Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition for $69.99. The deluxe edition comes with the Big Game Hunter Pack, Explosive Pack, Chaos Pack, Ace Pilot Pack, an AR-C Assault Rifle, .44 Magnum handgun and some unique skins. What's in each pack hasn't been detailed yet, but it's likely a treat for the senses.

The 'Far Cry 5 Gold Edition' includes the season pass. Ubisoft

The Far Cry 5 Gold Edition gives you all the above and more. Far Cry 5 unsurprisingly has a season pass, which comes with the gold edition. Typically, buying a season pass as a bundle with the main game gives some discount, so purchasing the Far Cry 5 Gold Edition for $89.99 is likely to save you a few bucks if you were already planning on getting the pass.

The "complete edition" of Far Cry 5 isn't as crazy as some we've seen lately. The Far Cry 5 Steelbook Gold Edition is relatively modest in that it's just the Far Cry 5 Gold Edition in a steelbook case. You can get your hands on the Far Cry 5 Steelbook Gold Edition for $99.99.

Right now all the Far Cry 5 editions are for sale in the Ubisoft store, though you might want to hold off. The game won't be coming out for a while. When it does make its debut on February 27, it will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Check out our preview for more juicy info on Far Cry 5 while you wait for the release.

