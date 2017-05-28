Report: Reince Priebus might be reassigned as ambassador to Greece

White House staff are privately floating the idea of reassigning President Donald Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus somewhere far, far away — namely Greece, according to the Washington Post.

With Trump's presidency under siege by Russia-related scandals and continued failure on many of his domestic policy priorities, anonymous White House officials told the Post that Trump is considering trying to reboot his administration with a massive shakeup. Among the wildest tidbits: Staff members have discussed appointing Priebus ambassador to Greece as a face-saving way to terminate one of the highest-ranking people in the White House.

Priebus often brings up his Greek ancestry and is a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, though a switch to an ambassador role would likely be interpreted as a major demotion.

The chief of staff job places Priebus at the center of virtually every important meeting and policy initiative at the White House, while those ambassadorships handed down as political appointments are typically considered rewards for service well rendered. Priebus has served as chief of staff for less than six months, though various reports have suggested Trump blamed him for failures like the initial inability of Republicans in Congress to vote for a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The Post also reported White House press secretary Sean Spicer may be replaced by his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and has been making notably fewer appearances with press in recent weeks.

However, while news of Trump's campaign and administration have always been loaded with promises of some kind of reset, reboot or general house-cleaning, few signs of a genuine change in course have emerged from the White House yet.