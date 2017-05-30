The high-paying job your parents or grandparents may have held looks considerably different than the one you have today, thanks to technology. Back in the day, workers had to commute to an office, show face and maybe even stay late for meetings and client dinners.

While the job market is still flooded with traditionally structured positions, the emergence of high-paying telecommuter and flexible jobs has changed how people work. In fact, at least 3.7 million workers work from home and the number of regular home-based workers grew 103% between 2005 and 2014, Global Workplace Analytics reported.

While nearly 90% of the workforce says they would like to work from home, a recent study by the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions said home-based workers tend to clock longer hours and may feel stretched juggling their professional and personal life at once.

Now, that isn't to say remote work can't be great — it just requires more self-imposed structure: Work-life balance improves, experts say, if you set a specific work schedule and keep distractions to the minimum; send the pup to doggy daycare or don’t answer your home phone during work hours. And staying in close communication with your manager and co-workers will help you maintain a presence in the office when you can’t physically be there.

If you’ve reached a certain tipping point in your career and are looking to spend at least some of your time off-site, you might be wondering: Which high-earning jobs allow for either full- or part-time telecommuting?

In fact, there are several great positions that pay well but also offer flexibility, a recent Flexjobs job survey found. Jobs identified in the survey are based on Flexjob's database using an advanced search to find gigs that offered at least some telecommuting and paid well for senior-level managers or above, Maddie Rogers from Flexjobs told Mic in an email.

Flexjobs provided Mic a list of 15 example positions — using the same methodology as in the survey — that are currently open in each broader job category. Here are top-paying flexible jobs you should know about, ranked by average salary via PayScale, plus companies with vacancies today.

PayScale pay range: $56,000 - $98,000

Job description: At least seven or more years of experience in a similar field is required for this role. You'll be tasked with leading and implementing a number of digital campaigns, acting as social media manager and promoting content, among other tasks.

PayScale pay range: $59,000 to $110,000

Job description: The ideal candidate has a bachelor’s degree and seven to 10 years of experience, the marketing director will research and analyze the market, generate and develop proposals and manage client information. This position has an option for telecommuting.

PayScale pay range: $65,000 to $110,000

Job description: The client relations director is a full-time position where the right candidate has a bachelor’s degree and at least seven years of management experience. Duties include optimizing client relationships and service delivery along with performing performance report analysis.

PayScale pay range: $73,000 to $130,000

Job description: You would build systems and structures, and implement the company's vision working alongside the CEO. The job also requires the COO to manage team leaders.

PayScale pay range: $74,000 to $140,000

Job description: Up to 20% travel possible; this is a remote position where the business development director works closely with clients, builds the client's portfolio and sells and closes sales by phone.

PayScale ray range: $77,000 to $110,000

Job description: While working remotely or of-site from home, you would act as a mentor to other account executives and solution architects, as well as leading the account team, while cultivating relationships with high-level decision-making customers.

PayScale ray range: $83,000 to $130,000

Job description: This is a full-time, remote position that requires a master's degree and at least 14 years of experience. Duties include decision-making, financial planning management and analysis, as well as leading monthly closing processes.

PayScale pay range : $86,000 to $130,000

Job description: You would oversee the post sales delivery of professional projects and will need experience in team development and leadership. This remote position requires a bachelor’s degree, but a master's degree is ideal, as well as eight years or more relevant experience.

PayScale pay range: $87,000 to $140,000

Job description: The regional director is a full-time, remote position and the right candidate would have at least eight to 10 years of demonstrated sales ability. Duties include developing and implementing sales plans, addressing company concerns and training field managers, among other responsibilities.

PayScale pay range: $87,000 to $140,000

Job description: You would act as a recruiter and team generator of client executives, while developing strong bonds with key advisers and large clients. This position is based remotely or off-site and requires at least seven years of client management experience.

PayScale pay range: $88,000 to $150,000

Job description: The ideal candidate will have at least 10 or more years of experience; you'd expand and build this nonprofit’s reach and overall impact. Duties include strategic fundraising execution and stewardship plan, as well as overseeing staff.

PayScale pay range: $93,000 to $170,000

Job description: You would develop corporate financial reporting structures, create budgeting systems and generate a schedule of financial and operational reporting. This position offers a remote work option and has a part-time schedule.

PayScale pay range: $100,000 to $150,000

Job description: At least 10 years of experience is required for this regional vice president of sales position. Responsibilities include customer relationship development, generating target territory revenue, managing corporate and sales, along with target account penetration.

PayScale pay range: $120,000 to $180,000

Job description: The ideal candidate cares about urban education and wants to motivate and influence others by hiring and managing talent. You would set goals and lead your team, demonstrating vision and strategy. Although a full-time position, the right candidate has an option to telecommute, but must commit to up to 30% travel.

PayScale pay range: $160,000 to $250,000

Job description: You need board certification in oncology and/or hematology, but can work remotely. Lengthy clinical experience, medical monitoring and consultation experience, and commanding presentation skills are preferred.

