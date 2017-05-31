Tekken 7's roster is filled with 36 characters you'll love (or love to hate). Most of the character list is slotted with returning fighters, but there are also 10 series newcomers making their debut in Tekken 7. There is one extra character releasing alongside the game via downloadable content, plus an additional two fighters slated to join the roster via the season pass.

Below you can find the launch roster for Tekken 7. We've divided the character lists into newcomers and returning fighters. Keep in mind, if you don't like the base costumes they're wearing, there is an extensive customization system that will let you give your favorite character a look from a previous Tekken or a whole new style entirely.

Tekken 7 roster: New character list

The characters below are making their debut in Tekken 7.

Akuma

Claudio Serafino

Gigas

Jack-7

Josie Rizal

Katarina Alves

Kazumi Mishima

Lucky Chloe

Master Raven

Shaheen

Tekken 7 roster: Returning characters list

The characters below have appeared in one or more previous Tekken titles, first appearing in the title listed alongside each name.

Alisa Bosconovitch ( Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion )

Asuka Kazama ( Tekken 5 )

Bob Richards ( Tekken 6 )

Bryan Fury ( Tekken 3 )

Devil Jin ( Tekken 3 )

Eddy Gordo ( Tekken 3 )

Feng Wei ( Tekken 5 )

Heihachi Mishima ( Tekken )

Hwoarang ( Tekken 3 )

Jin Kazama ( Tekken 3 )

Kazuya Mishima ( Tekken )

King II ( Tekken 3 )

Kuma II ( Tekken 3 )

Lars Alexandersson ( Tekken 6: Bloodline Revolution )

Lee Chaolan/Violet ( Tekken/Tekken 4 )

Leo Kliesen ( Tekken 6 )

Lili De Rochefort ( Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection )

Ling Xiaoyu ( Tekken 3 )

Marshall Law ( Tekken )

Miguel Caballero Rojo ( Tekken 6 )

Nina Williams ( Tekken )

Panda ( Tekken 3 )

Paul Phoenix ( Tekken )

Sergei Dragunov ( Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection )

Steve Fox ( Tekken 4 )

Yoshimitsu ( Tekken )

Tekken 7 roster: DLC characters

Upon launch, there'll only be one DLC character. She's a returning fighter, but according to Bandai Namco, the two releasing in the future will be crossovers from other series. Elize is also included as a pre-order bonus.

Eliza ( Tekken Revolution )

More gaming news and updates

Check out more video game content on Mic. Including which Pokémon are actually the best and why black players can never seem to get custom characters that look like them. Learn more about how blind gamers are getting in on the fun and that Injustice 2 appears to be nerfing its female characters. See why we love Twintelle (and why we hate Twintelle) in the upcoming Arms, and don't miss our guide to dodging blue shells in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — you can thank us later.