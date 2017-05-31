Judge blasts Donald Trump's deportation policy as "inhumane" in ruling

A federal court declined to intervene in the deportation of Andres Magana Ortiz, an undocumented Hawaii businessman who has lived in the United States for 28 years, but had some choice words for President Donald Trump and his rhetoric on immigration.

Ortiz was ordered to report for deportation under Trump's far harsher immigration enforcement regime and subsequently sued to remain, Slate reported. While all three judges on the panel ruled the government had the legal authority to deport Ortiz, Judge Stephen Reinhardt penned a blistering concurring opinion saying the policy forced judges "to participate in ripping apart a family."

"Three United States citizen children will now have to choose between their father and their country," Reinhardt wrote.

"... Moving with their father would uproot their lives, interrupt their educations and deprive them of the opportunities afforded by growing up in this country," he added. "If they remain in the United States, however, the children would not only lose a parent, but might also be deprived of their home, their opportunity for higher education and their financial support. Subjecting vulnerable children to a choice between expulsion to a foreign land or losing the care and support of their father is not how this nation should treat its citizens."

Later, Reinhardt added, "President Trump has claimed that his immigration policies would target the 'bad hombres.' The government's decision to remove Magana Ortiz shows that even the 'good hombres' are not safe ... We are unable to prevent Magana Ortiz's removal, yet it is contrary to the values of this nation and its legal system."

"... Magana Ortiz and his family are in truth not the only victims," Reinhardt concluded. "Among the others are judges who, forced to participate in such inhumane acts, suffer a loss of dignity and humanity as well. I concur as a judge, but as a citizen, I do not."

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised to deport every undocumented immigrant found living in the country. While he later teased he might be open to a softer policy, Immigration and Customs Enforcement data released mid-May showed immigration arrests were up 38% this year, with a huge increase in people not suspected of any crimes other than immigration violations over prior years.