Kathy Griffin apologizes for photo with Donald Trump's severed head

Comedian Kathy Griffin has apologized for a now-notorious photo of her posing with a fake, blood-soaked severed head resembling Donald Trump, saying she did not anticipate widespread anger and she "went way too far."

"I sincerely apologize," Griffin said in a video posted on Tuesday evening. "I am just now seeing the reaction of these images. I'm a comic. I cross the line. I move the line, then I cross it. I went way too far."

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. https://t.co/LBKvqf9xFB

"The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people," she added. "It wasn't funny. I get it. I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I will continue. I asked your forgiveness ... gonna ask the photographer to take down the image, and I beg for your forgiveness."

"I went too far, I made a mistake and I was wrong," Griffin concluded.

The photo, from a shoot with photographer Tyler Shields, immediately obtained widespread notoriety after it was obtained and posted by TMZ.

Jake Tapper: Kathy Griffin's Trump photo "disgusting" https://t.co/xZFeYHNErF

Friend text me this "I hear Tijuana is beautiful this time of year." https://t.co/JsP1paLxjB

Griffin's apology, however, may have had other motivations than placating anger from across the political spectrum: The Secret Service posted earlier in the day that "threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all our investigations."