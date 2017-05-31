If you were left wanting in Mass Effect Andromeda by the lack of quarians and other important alien races from the previous games, there might be a silver lining in your future.

The game's multiplayer APEX missions have recently hinted that the delayed ark, the Keelah Si'yah, could be coming to Mass Effect Andromeda by way of additional DLC in the future. If this is true, players could see the addition of quarians, elcor, volus, hanar and drell, all races reportedly aboard the ark. That means big things, since those races were sorely missing in Mass Effect Andromeda to begin with.

Mass Effect Andromeda : Adding more alien races

According to Eurogamer, the latest APEX multiplayer mission included a transmission from a Remnant observatory referring to the quarian ark:

ANALYSIS: "...trying to boost the signal. Unknown if... tech seems to be helping even if we don't know the... back to Keelah Si'yah. ...way home."

The ark is mentioned in-game several times, especially during the first few hours of the game. It's said that the quarians are expected to be joining the humans, asari, krogan, salarians and other races that did manage to make their way to the Andromeda galaxy. Without spoiling anything for those who haven't seen the game through to the end, there are also references to the ark at the conclusion of Mass Effect Andromeda, which Eurogamer has much more information on with its ending analysis.

The elcor race, pictured in a prior 'Mass Effect' title Mass Effect Wikia

It's not clear at this point as to whether the quarians and the other races aboard the Keelah Si'yah will indeed be coming as DLC. It could be that their content will be relegated to multiplayer mode, but BioWare would be doing longtime fans a great disservice if it opts not to include the quarians in the latest Mass Effect outing.

There's a new patch coming to Mass Effect Andromeda very soon, according to game producer Michael Gamble, so we'll have to wait and see what’s in store in terms of DLC and additional content being created for the sci-fi role-playing game.

