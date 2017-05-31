Rihanna will look better and be better than you no matter her weight. End of discussion.

Over the weekend, a man gave birth to one of the worst opinions that has ever existed on earth, writing an article entitled "Is Rihanna going to make fat the hot new trend?" for the website Barstool Sports.

This article was written after images of Rihanna looking just a bit curvier (but still undeniably perfect) surfaced on the internet. However, rather than keep his trash opinion to himself, this author (who we can't even care enough about to name) wrote that she was "pushing 180," and that's tough for him apparently because he thinks that since Rihanna has now given the approval for women to look how they like, we will now live in a world "where all the hottest girls look like the humans in Wall-E. And just in time for summer too."

To him, a curvier Rihanna is bad Rihanna.

And don't think he was the only person who had this opinion. Plenty of people were quick to try to critique her appearance and supposed weight gain, and consider any weight gain a bad thing.

But to that, many Rihanna fans (including us) were obviously like:

And in came a flood of support for Rihanna being Rihanna.

In the end, the article actually got deleted and Barstool's president offered a half-apology, writing: "To be honest I don’t think the blog was as bad as many are making it out to be, but I’ll tell you this. It wasn’t that funny either and I could have told you with absolute certainty that feminists would hate it ..."

But nevertheless, Rihanna's fans persisted.

So to settle this once and for all, we must present you with a series of recent photographs of Rihanna, which prove our real point here.

Rihanna will always look better — and be better — than you, no matter her figure or size. It's irrelevant. She is Rihanna.

So let's just move on.