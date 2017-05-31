Elon Musk says he won't advise Trump anymore if Trump withdraws from the Paris climate agreement

It looks like President Donald Trump finally did something to really piss off Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO tweeted Wednesday he "will have no choice but to depart councils" in the event the president withdraws from the Paris climate agreement. Two senior U.S. officials told CNN on Wednesday he is expected to withdraw. Meanwhile, Trump tweeted he would announce his decision regarding the agreement "over the next few days."

Musk joined Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum in December. The forum's members will "be called upon to meet with the president frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge as the president implements his plan to bring back jobs and Make America Great Again," according to the forum's initial announcement.

When Musk came under fire for staying on as an advisor after Trump's attempted immigration bans, the tech titan defended his seat at the table, saying in a statement that he would object the executive order. History shows how much that persuaded Trump.

And when Gizmodo asked the SpaceX founder if he really believed the current administration would implement policies like a carbon tax when the president has expressed skepticism over climate change, Musk still believed it was better to be on the inside.

"You are missing the point," Musk told Gizmodo in a direct message in January. "This is something we need to strive for and the more voices of reason that the president hears, the better. Simply attacking him will achieve nothing. Are you aware of a single case where Trump bowed to protests or media attacks? Better that there are open channels of communication."

While simply attacking Trump achieved nothing, apparently neither did serving as one of his advisers. If the president goes against the carbon reduction plan, Musk may finally be done serving as a so-called voice of reason.